Iran has agreed to depredate “black boxes” of the aircraft UIA Ukraine

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Иран согласился пепредать "черные ящики" самолета МАУ Украине

Iran agreed to send to Ukraine “black boxes” from downed Boeing in Iran.

This was written by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Andriy Shevchenko on Twitter.

“The result is important for PS752. The representative of Iran Farhad Parvaresh at Council sessions (International civil aviation organisation edition) ICAO in Montreal: Iran agrees to send the “black boxes” to Ukraine with the subsequent transfer of France in case we need additional expertise,” wrote Shevchenko.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
