Iran has agreed to give Ukraine “black boxes” crashed Boeing 737

Iran agreed to give Ukraine the black boxes from the downed in Iran the passenger plane of airline “MAU”. About this Twitter wrote the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada, Andriy Shevchenko, commenting on the outcome of ICAO Council in Montreal.

According to him, the representative of Iran Farhad Parvaresh also put a condition that if necessary, additional examination of the recorders they need to be transferred to France.

The Iranian military shot down a Ukrainian plane 8 Jan 2020. Boeing 737 of airline “Ukraine International airlines” performing flight on a route Teheran — Kiev on Board were 176 people. They all died. Responsible for the launch of rockets on the civilian ship took on the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps.

