Iran is going to use Ukrainian drug for the treatment of coronavirus

Provide antiviral drug Iran in an official letter to the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company, has asked the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ukraine.

Today the Consul of the Embassy Masood Wahdati of Mashhadani batch of the drug was transferred to the Deputy Director of the company “Ekofarm”, doctor of medical Sciences Alexander Grinevich.

He discussed with the Consul of the epidemiological situation in Iran, informed about the latest research, which showed the ability of antiviral agents with the active substance as a result, they block the reproduction of coronavirus, reports ГРИП.UA.

The Consul expressed the hope that the Ukrainian party transferred the drug will help in preventing and treating viral infections in several hospitals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, where as at 11 March, the number of diagnosed cases Covid-19 has exceeded 9 thousand persons, the dead – 354.

People in the country are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home.

Among the cases of coronavirus in Iran, there are high-ranking government officials and lawmakers.

Distribution Covid-19 has touched all the provinces of the Islamic Republic.