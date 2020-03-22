Iran refused to help US in combating the pandemic

Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei refused the offer of USA to help counter the spread of coronavirus. He stated in a televised address on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, reports “Radio “Freedom”.

“We have a lot of enemies, but the worst is the USA … and now they want to help us,” said Khamenei.

Instead, he urged Washington to help their own people. Several hundred deaths in the US associated with COVID-19.

Khamenei also referred to the unofficial conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was allegedly artificially created in the United States.

“Perhaps your medication is a way to further spread the virus,” – said the leader of Iran.

By the way, according to Iranian authorities, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country has reached 1685 people. The Ministry of health of Iran on Sunday, 22 March, said about 129 deaths in recent days. The number of confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Ministry, reaches 21638.

Iran is the third country in the number of infected after China and Italy.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, now there are more than 307 thousand cases COVID-19. The number of deaths exceeded 13 thousand, 92383 man recovered.