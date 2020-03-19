Iran will have mercy on 10 thousand prisoners

Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei will pardon March 20, around 10 thousand prisoners in honor of the Iranian New year, reports Reuters.

According to Khamenei, will also be pardoned political prisoners and detainees that have been associated with safety. “Those who will be pardoned, will not return to prison,” he said.

Earlier, the UN and the USA calling for the release of prisoners from overcrowded and disease infested prisons of Iran. In addition, Washington has warned Iran that will impose on the government of Tehran directly responsible for any death of Americans in prison. Amid coronavirus threat, the government temporarily released from prison about 85 thousand people, including political prisoners.