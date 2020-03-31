Irina Shayk has an affair with a famous heartthrob who is fascinated by the many Hollywood stars…

Russian model Irina Shayk, who last summer broke up with the father of her three year old daughter of Bradley Cooper spotted in the company of one of the most famous Heartbreakers, who has previously captivated many Hollywood stars.

Although the 34-year-old Vito Schnabel has no direct relation to show business, he had Affairs with Actresses demi Moore, Liv Tyler, amber heard, supermodels Elle MacPherson and Heidi Klum. Most of his dates were much older than him. However, Irina they are the same age. Art dealer Vito — the son of the famous American Director Julian Schnabel (the Creator of the film “the diving bell and the butterfly”, which won the award for best Director at the 60th Cannes film festival).

As informs edition Daily Mail, Schnabel and Shayk was seen in new York. Despite appeals of the authorities to isolation, they broke the rules: not complied with the necessary distance on the street together and went to the apartment Vito in Manhattan.

Irene and Vito

