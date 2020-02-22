Irina Shayk in an elegant way came to Milan

The model will take part in fashion Week.

Irina Shayk arrived in Milan to attend the local fashion Week. However, to demonstrate stylish outfit star began right at the airport, barely getting off the plane.

In the Italian fashion capital Irina arrived in an elegant manner. She was dressed in a skirt and long jacket striped coat from Burberry, a top, tights and heeled boots — all in beige and light brown tones. Made her look a Burberry bag and sunglasses.

