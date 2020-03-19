Iris Mittenaere balance her routine sport on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

For Iris Mittenaere, remain confined is not a reason for not working. On Instagram, the young woman was then unveiled her exercise routine !

To always be at the top, there is no secret. It is necessary to do sports ! On Instagram, Iris Mittenaere unveiled its sport session special containment ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

On the Canvas, Iris Mittenaere is a real hit. It’s simple, everyone loves it.

Thus, queen of beauty has over 2.4 million subscribers on Instagram. The great class !

I must say she is very active on the social network. Each day, his fans follow with attention the evolution of its feed.

In these difficult times, Iris Mittenaere is all the more present on the platform. Thus, it has been a nice surprise to its loyal audience.

She then unveiled her ” routine sports special containment” ! What to do to pass the time, while taking care of yourself.

In a 3-minute video, the young woman, therefore, presents different exercises to perform daily at home !

Iris Mittenaere mode coach sports on Instagram

“Being locked up can be a good opportunity to do sport and to think of her health !” .

“Here’s my exercise routine to do every day to feel good and keep a regular cycle “.

“We have prepared these exercises, without equipment and in a space, reducet, accessible to all “.

“The session is, therefore, in 2 series. The second part of the video is a focus of the buttocks” .

Besides, Iris Mittenaere has thought of everyone ! The workout is adaptable to all levels. “The number of repetitions of these series depends on your level.”

“Then start by doing it once the first and second series. Then go up to 5 times the first and 3 times the second ! “.

And you ? Are you ready to meet the challenge of Iris Mittenaere ? Then, to your sneakers !