Irma Vitovskaya: a film about Bandera you just have to take correct, and Steep – to reshoot

The world went into a total isolation. All sit at home, waiting out a pandemic coronavirus. Politicians and diplomats conduct virtual meetings, traveling to colleagues in other countries without leaving home. Employers conduct meetings with subordinates and colleagues in a mode of videoconferences. Everything seems to live in some parallel reality. After the American movie “Contagion” in 2011, which is now breaking all records of views on the Internet, another tape that Ukrainians vividly suggest to each other – “Moï pillows tih”. March 25-Ukrainian Comedy you can watch legally online.

Even before the quarantine and closure of all cinemas, this film broke box office records. According to the Director Antonio Lukic, at the beginning of March, the film has collected more than 10 million hryvnias, and looked her 100 thousand spectators. However, the score is now probably in the millions. That is why during the quarantine website “Today” I decided to talk with the main heroine of the film, Honored artist of Ukraine Irma Vitovskaya.

– How many agreed with You about the interview, but You can shoot in the mission. And who would have thought that we will record on Skype, otherwise not. Pandemic coronavirus turned my life upside down. Sometimes it seems that we live in some parallel reality. Don’t you think?

Is a lesson to us. It all depends on how responsible people will stay at home. I understand that we have to work, all the worry about money, work, business, economy. Anyway, what happens next? But it will take time for us all invisible, if you will all sit now, then to quickly return to these streets. People who are already infected, and will have contactees and we don’t get too it in time. Just imagine, what a joy again to go to the Park, to the theater, to communicate with people, and not, as we are now.

What people have to bear? Perhaps to refocus and see what we spend your time, not to chase some material show-off in front of each other. It’s not the size of the boxes in which you live, and in ordinary things: to be healthy, to have the opportunity for personal contact, to come out and see the trees, hear the birds, to walk, to ride, to travel. And, of course, ecology. We have to get out of this quarantine with the conclusions, because then risk getting an even worse story.

– What are you doing for the quarantine: books, movies, sports, hone culinary skills?

– As I finish the cure your residual bronchitis, therefore, at risk and generally don’t go out. My family, too. All sitting around the house until mom Datasheet and become strong, so you can at least shop out. If a man goes out, he is wearing a mask and gloves. Be sure to use preservatives, because well aware that the hallways and elevators are dangerous. I want our citizens have understood that the sites, your favorite shops, the money in circulation – all of which can carry a risk. So use cards, telephone, wipe them all the time. Do not go to visit old and sick, because you can still be a carrier.

Well, what are we doing? I sit at home. It is already possible to go mad. Spring, the sun is shining, the Park to myself and lures. Worse Orest, who is 9 years old. He most wants a street bike. But it’s good that online communication between children, they are there in the chat playing the game. Because some books and Board games you would be from no child left behind. But we read. Maybe that’s cool, because it had not had time to read something from the new. And the old too, once purchased the “Book Arsenal” and deferred. Watching good films. In Facebook, all telling each other what to see. I recently reviewed the “to Catch a Kaydash”. I congratulate the entire creative team, all of us with a cool series, “Santa Barbara” Ukrainian, beautiful, very deep and accessible. It’s very about us.

– I can just see You behind the library. Let’s advise the Ukrainians TOP 3 books of Irma Vitovska.

– Yes, there is the library, and then in the corner of the small bottles of alcohol. The husband collects it to his collection. We joke that with such stocks quarantine for sure will survive. In fact, they just are, it’s a collection, nobody has the right to climb, but very funny. What can I recommend? Now I’ll probably start Andrukhovych “Lovers of justice”, the bed already put. With my son we read: “famous Ukrainians”.

We play Board games and will be an opportunity for the tile to ride gyrometer that his son recently received for his birthday. But in General very good at making the “travel”. For example, the kitchen today is a café. You can rearrange the furniture in the apartment, and it will be another apartment. You can sign in chalk on the floor of the different zones, setting the rules. In short, to fool around with you everything. But I always say: let’s play hide and seek with the virus, we’re all in apartments, it happens and can’t find us.

– Have You ever had to do something similar on stage or in film, when it seems that around almost the Apocalypse?

– There is no such role I had. She is played now – a film about the Irma and you’re shooting short films. May of those short films then the rest of the film, as we passed this time. Now it is an online story of our life. I’m always interested to lose those stories. You know, it is self-torture. And when watching some TV shows associated with various epidemics, I think it’s taken before, and it so resonates with the present. Perhaps everything is cyclical and predictable, will behave as a normal person.

– You can draw an analogy. In the film “Moï pillows tih” the main character, Your son, Vadim, was ordered to record animal sounds for video games “Noah’s ark”. It’s like the final mission, from which everything depends. Similarly today: how quickly the world will overcome the pandemic, the survival of humanity.

– Yes, I think this mysterious Mallard (Rakhiv Mallard is a rare bird, living only in a remote place in the Carpathians – Ed.) chased by our main character, is the miracle in our life always happens. And the question here is the magical voice of mallards is not just a superficial desire of our people to emigrate (if the main character of the film will record the voice of this rare mallards will continue their work for abroad – Ed.) the problem of generations, parents and children. What it is fussy duck? Or about the country and country, or is it about breaking the umbilical cord between parent and child, or is it about childhood and growing up? That is, there are a lot of layers, and each read it differently.

Everyone needs to grow up, to build your own dream and not to look for it somewhere in a foreign land, still tied by the umbilical cord to the mother, to the Motherland. This is a very interesting message that we need to do something here, and not to lower hands, for those countries that hosted and managed for them, this one did not. Always easier to go to ready. But you will always feel a certain sadness that you failed.

– You know, my friends and acquaintances, I strongly advise each other “Moï pillows tih”. And judging by the reviews, everyone just loved it. Let’s go back to two years ago when we were shooting this movie. You thought that tape would become so popular?

– Honestly, I gave 60-70% that the film will be very good. Well, because I am a participant in the process, I had enough of the script and meeting with Antonio, he thinks. Only, of course, on the amount of footage I had some doubts, because we are really very much removed. But intuitively I felt that the film was going to be very successful. And already going to Karlovy vary, I was absolutely sure that we will bring (the film received the crystal globe – the special jury award of the festival – Ed.). Plus I have a personal symbolic and metaphysical story associated with certain things. The only bit that I thought worse about our audience. I thought he is already so spoiled with such content, will not perceive the picture. But let’s be honest, a lot not apprehended. We have to admit that some simplification has taken place. But still a very large percentage of those who perceived I was pleased, I thought it will be less.

– Why do You think this tape came the Ukrainians? Not for me to tell You what we, the Ukrainians, demanding. Hundreds of times I had to hear my friends said that the Ukrainian cinema is “fu”.

– When you come to cool made trailer, and then frustrated, then those disappointments are not going away. So I understand these “Fe-Fe”, because those disappointments are laid mine such that the audience was disappointed one, two, three, and then said, “no.” But you should never take a blank check, we must always give. Because without each of your hryvnia in unsuccessful projects would not be really high-quality Ukrainian cinema that you go to the cinema. It’s promoting the Polish. They also have a lot of bad paintings. But they understand that to support the domestic movie it is necessary. Well, do not be ashamed to write “Oh, shit” as to note that “but it’s cool.”

You have to understand that cinema is a very complex system of production. As elsewhere, first you have to fill a lot of cones to do to put it on my feet. We see that lately films are already successful. This also applies to “Dodoma” and “Cherkasy” and “Moï pillows tih”. However, it is also a consequence of a long journey, which went previous filmmakers. The setbacks that have seen your friends and acquaintances, too polezn. We have an understanding of which Department we have a problem: the writers, directing or acting submission. This is very important, because once the movie is done. The achievements of the past films is a collective success when 2015 cinema came into its restoration. I’m not saying that by 2015 it was not. But the Ukrainian cinema – it was a rare phenomenon. And when in January, we could not divide the net rental is the result. We are on the path of growth and selection. I agree with Philip Ilyenko (actor, producer, former head of the state Agency for the movie – Ed.) who said that we used to give startups everything, but now the competition for quality, we have to think how to set the bar. Then we were given the opportunity to run everything and see where we have problems, and now quality.

– I think that Sam Antonio Lukic did not expect such a furore. The first time you agreed to work with this young Director? For “Moï of Duke tih” his first feature-length film.

– I just saw that this is a very talented, gifted, extraordinary and conjoncturelles. He wouldn’t have had the material which would be liked, relevant, etc. it is Necessary to take a material that breaks you, not what works today. It is possible to take in the movies, the amusement Park that is designed for relaxation. Here you do not put the bar festivals, art work. Just make a good product and sell it. That is, the system fast-food. But he is also different. There is a cool fast food, right? Actually, this movie rides, they must be and they must compete in their quality.

With regard to the system “Godwin” as I call it, it is necessary to take the material that you want to send to a festival where you’re playing from your soul. Such films will not be massive, but they are the movie. This way, in Hollywood, someone said that there are rides and a movie. I love the rides too to play. I like the actress, I want to take a kind bar, because I have something new to discover. It’s quite a different flow, a fine piece of history. Every actor does in this story, even if it doesn’t, as the attraction of money. It’s like an athlete with a Cup where you take the bar. I do so with the “Gate” was, and “Moï pillows tih”. It is totally two different characters.

– Why would You personally advise to watch “Moï pillows tih”?

– This picture is very well reunite family ties. After watching you will definitely want to call mom, dad or parents call the baby, everything will be more tolerant, you will know where to look for happiness when you have everything. Maybe look out the window and see no debris and polyethylene, which can be removed and see where he is, and may when you remove this plastic, you will see flowers that have grown, look up at the trees that were young when you were first learning to walk, and now such high.

In fact, this movie really tells a lot about us. And perhaps even as to who you night treated. Because for some reason, even people who say they are atheists, still internally believe in something. Perhaps they see it differently, but believe anyway. They know the metaphysical world of their business and in a moment of panic and fear, we are all grasping at him. Maybe this picture will help you see that it is a miracle, and that the universe is a large matrix, in which we are as small as those animals, which writes Andrew (the protagonist of the film Andrew Lidagovskiy, who plays the son Vadim – Ed.).

“Moï pillows tih”, despite the fact that you’ll laugh, you’ll see yourself in some absurd situations, it’s a Comedy with a serious face, the characters live their real life drama. But at the same time from the side – this is the absurdity of life, the combination of sad and funny Shine. Apparently, so the tape is real, because we intuitively respond to it. I always say how much at the funeral or memorial service, there are times when we cannot stop laughing and we forget that that person is dead? The same goes for weddings – a lot of drama comes out. A combination of sad and funny this film is and takes. In fact, Antonio told the story of their personal relationship with the mother. And I told the story of their personal relationships that may occur. I just lost forward, then it was rehearsal, not to be repeated.

– And I think that in this movie, Ukrainians know themselves: to perform some impossible tasks, and to flee the country, because somewhere certainly better than at home. And then when it happens some sort of coronavirus, blame the government for inability to return.

– Yes, but let’s be honest, we had no real social mobility, so the disappointment of many generations is. And this is a question for the political elite in Ukraine since 1991. It is all connected, despite what color they are. All together have communication, even if some of them are in opposition. The fact that we see the level of our medicine, hospitals. And those doctors who remained in the Ukraine, just heroes or fanatically loyal people.

And actually, today with this virus we will have the answer. It will be a mirror for our political elite are fundamental things on which we cannot speculate and to allow there whose feet. Now, when they all returned, all were equal before the choice. I think it’s time to gather stones, not to get, like in Italy and Spain, which have more options. Ukraine may suffer a lot more casualties than those countries. If you have any resources, and you know what this condition is, let’s be honest, mistakes can always be corrected. It’s time to buy the ventilator, to invest in hospitals, to improve the provision of doctors … now we must unite despite color, and to resist ideological and philosophical enemy, and invisible, and the planetary who does not understand what you are Russian or not. Now we are all together in the same boat.

– In my humble opinion, a tragicomedy “Moï pillows TIC” during the quarantine forces us to consider that life is most precious – family & life native to you people. We, Ukrainians, are lacking.

Yes. Sometimes I also like to sit on the phone, in Facebook. But sometimes I Wake up in a nightmare and I think I missed how to change the posture of my son as he grows, what his new gestures? It’s scary for mom skip the first step, do not attach importance to this. You know, we at home sometimes turn off all the gadgets, put, turned off the lights and the Internet so that Orestes should read more. Now he’s still the holidays, so whatever he wants, gets up. But an hour or two, we therefore pick. Just saying: that’s now two hours, and then the console, let’s swap. Actually, in reality, we have to go back, because somewhere we started to move the wrong way. Viruses, nature, environment, climate yells “stop”. We must come to the point where it was lost those links.

– You once said that cinema in Ukraine has come in 2015, when it is interested in the state.

– I call it restoration. The movie was the same movie, but it was very small, it was very rare, and in the theaters so at all. Well, remember, once a year.

But quite often, the Ukrainians blamed the domestic tape. And the current government, which has always criticised the quota seems to be just right. On funding cuts some Ukrainian tapes we are already seeing setbacks. What to do?

All the stress we usually look at it. While all pessimistic. Perhaps those paintings, which are now in operation, another will start. Well, this year. What’s next, the next pitching? Quotas can not be removed, they all have 30 years to give this country as we are, with everything. The Ukrainian language will lose if not give him another 30 years. He’ll be gone and we can be that Belarus, where the language will go to margins and some catacombs. But then it would be a sin to past generations and completely non-strategic vision of the future.

Language is like the national anthem and the coat of arms. This identification of the nation. This is what defines her. Despite the fact that you can speak any language … I also use Russian in your life, and generally up to 19 years were Russian-speaking, and there is no difference, as you say the house. But the question that we must pass this way and to make Ukraine a Ukrainian and Ukrainian-speaking though, because Russification was artificially created during the Soviet era, but under the tsars. Therefore, the quotas should be maintained because language is also a security tool. Our neighbours need to see that there are already foreign territory.

If the quotas are abolished, will start the process of de-Ukrainization. In everyday life, unfortunately, we still very much use the Russian, and it’s the effects of netposti language in previous years, a misunderstanding of the importance, and the habit. But it can be overcome, and that quotas are designed to accelerate this transition.

– Personally, I think that it should go on top. On their own people nothing will not change.

– If MPs and Ministers in my life will speak Ukrainian with their wives, children, drivers, hairdressers, they also speak Ukrainian. And for a long period of time will cause them and their families to speak Ukrainian. We need to stop playing double standards. If you are an elite, then become a Ukrainian and a model for his family and country.

– Do you see now backsliding in terms of state support for cinema and culture?

– Maybe now this step back quite veiled, but the fact that a lot of questions. Especially the paintings, which were not supported. Why can’t we call a spade a spade, not to touch certain shapes, which supposedly put the contradiction? Wait, if you educational tell about this man, it is more education. You’ve got to work. Caution and step back, won’t tease the dragon, not the solution. There on the drum, a step back or not, there should be all. This weakness is seen as an opportunity to further open doors for us.

– I love that movie “Tamni stannic Simon Petlura” where You played Olga Petliura. Ukrainian audience it went well. So let’s do the tape of Stepan Bandera?

– Go ahead, Yes. Although the beautiful views were, however, the tape of the Petliura more for the older generation. I’m more interested in the younger generation and movies that were filmed in some dynamic action. About Bandera or not? I would not narrowed. For example, if Ukraine made a film about the cut of Novgorod by Ivan the Terrible, it would be a strategic victory. In fact it is the result of absolute occupation and the elimination of the Novgorod Republic, which was never in Muscovy. She was an independent player and more gravitated to us.

For example, “Konotop”, the film (about the battle of Konotop – Ed.) which is not supported. It’s also an interesting thing. Or, if so, let’s raise self-esteem of the Ukrainians. How did Kyiv-Mohyla Academy? When did the formation in Ukraine of such scale, when we were visited by students from France, Germany, the Czech Republic? You can shoot in co-production with different countries well as the children of Yaroslav, the sovereigns of Europe, fixed in such a way, where and how was Kiev at the time, long before Dolgoruky and send it out on swamp Moscow.

– I agree, we need to broaden the Outlook and knowledge about their own Ukrainian history.

– Don’t want you now specifically about Bandera, go to the other side. About serfdom very much to tell. For example, how different the serfdom in Ukraine and Russia? We see the consequences? How many Russian accidents of generations and territories came under serfdom? And it is 14-16 generations, when only 1.5 generation, and not in all territories. You understand what a worldview is and how it is a crime against those people? And we know what happened there, what is the period of serfdom, how it came, what did the people who had power. I advise you to read that right serfs was introduced in 1837, shortly before cancellation. What was done before? We used to say “medieval Europe”. No, you read what happened. It is a tragedy of Russian territories and those of indigenous peoples, which under it got. What these people have done even at the time of Lermontov – “the country of slaves, the country gentlemen” is the result of the fortress of mayhem and hate story began Muscovy under Ivan Kalita and on.

And about Bandera you just need to correctly remove. Beautifully on Steep. But, unfortunately, you have to reshoot something different about Kruty. I’m sorry, but it is. However, all these figures are results of conflict. And interesting to see when this conflict began in worldview. The pillaging of Kiev by Andrei Bogolyubsky and how did Muscovy … These paintings are interesting for Ukraine. And I think there are a lot of Russians, which is very helpful. Don’t forget that there are many people who sit and are not entitled to their own choices and identity.

– What genres of films Ukraine is not enough? After all, we understand that, relatively, simple viewer will not seek to think. Give everyone “bread and circuses”.

– Any movie you need. I can’t say exactly which movies are missing. Question teams that will implement a particular product. And here we are talking about quality. Here we have this pitching to do to not have rights to future risks, or at least to minimize them. Therefore, any pattern desired. But the Ukrainians also need to understand that the same food will not make us healthy. For example, if today you went to ride, came off, and not fear tomorrow to go for something serious.

That is, if today you looked at “Skujene wedding” tomorrow don’t be afraid to go to the “Dodoma”, to experience the catharsis of tears and to understand another thing. Don’t be afraid to hurt myself, to see. Go on a difficult film, a documentary, on the beautiful “Spa Ivano-Franksstatement” Hope Parfan. That is, the content is. Not enough viewers who want to watch different content. It is necessary to increase the mass of the spectator to watch everything, not just rides. Because it is the intelligence, taste and creativity. And it all depends on how much you have there between your ears more.

– And finally, how will the world look like after the end of quarantine?

– I wish we all overestimated, began to care of nature over war. So, even the villains retreated, retreated and let the people rebuild. I wish happiness and peace to everyone on the planet.