Irma Vitovskaya showed photos of what she looked like in her youth

Famous Ukrainian actress of theatre and cinema Irma Vitovskaya is active the wearer social networks. In the new publication, the movie star shared a photograph, which appeared rejuvenated.

Now the actress 45 years and her energy and beauty can only envy. Women are actively in films, involved in interviews and promoted active citizenship. In addition, Vitovskaya have time to tour Ukraine with various theatrical productions and share their secrets of success. The latest of her works – “quiet My mind”, which, by the way, will later try to show in the cinemas of Belarus.

This time she delighted fans with a photo from several years ago. How many photos of the actress years – Vitovskaya decided not to remember, however, fans bombarded her with approving comments. In the pictures the actress appeared in one of the theatrical images – in the blue “top” lush hair with curls that were woven into jewelry, and the necklace of pearls. Especially in the eyes of the viewer “catch” blue eyes of the actress.

“Found in the old archives. Young Irma”, – signed photo of Irma Vitovskaya on Facebook.

In the comments of a post she left two more photos 1994-1995 – it was a period of study in Lviv national music Academy named after Mykola Lysenko. She was about 20 years old.