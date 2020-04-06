Iryna Bilyk celebrates 50-year anniversary online

One of the most prominent Ukrainian artist Iryna Bilyk, who were isolated due to the quarantine in his country house, April 6 celebrates 50-year anniversary. People’s artist does not hide his age and was ready to share the occasion with his many fans.

“I am proud that I will be 50 years. While I look and feel great! After this date life begins a new stage. After 50 we can only be better!”, — said in a recent interview, Irina.

Birthday singer planned to celebrate on the stage of the Grand solo concert in the framework of the jubilee tour. But the coronavirus radically changed the plans of the stars. Irina for the first time celebrating my birthday alone. More precisely, gather friends around a big table and online.

“So I have never celebrated. Prepare some of your favorite dishes, sit down at the table and I will celebrate with everyone on Skype”, — says Irina.

We will remind, Irina Bilyk, high-profile novels which tell jokes, found happiness. She was officially married to stylist and photographer, Aslan Akhmadov. The couple are raising 4-year-old son Tabriz, who gave birth to a surrogate mother.

In an interview with “FACTS” Iryna Bilyk openly talked about nervous breakdowns, family in two countries, the upbringing of his son and revealed the secrets of her beauty.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter