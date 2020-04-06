Iryna Bilyk celebrates its anniversary: top 10 clips of the singer

Irina Bilyk. Photo: press service

Monday, April 6, his birthday celebrates people’s artist of Ukraine Iryna Bilyk. Famous Ukrainian singer is 50 years old.

Last time, last year, the actress was not satisfied with a magnificent celebration, and spent time alone with your beloved, away from the bustle of the concert.

It has been on the scene for about 30 years. Over the years the star has released about fifty clips, collected a number of prestigious awards, starred in several films and has received many awards and titles.

The birthday of actress LeMonade we bring you her best clips.

Lonely

I plivo

Movchaty

Love poison

If you want

About love

Snow

Rowan scarlet

We don’t

Will give you