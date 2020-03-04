Iryna Fedyshyn admitted as a brother-MP invested in her work

Popular singer Iryna Fedyshyn, who decided to lose weight, revealed the secret of popularity, and said, who helped her to unwind. They say the popularity of the artist involved her second cousin, MP and owner of the largest wholesale market of agricultural products in Lviv, the Roman Fedyshin.

“Nobody wants to believe that this Ira Fedyshin their hard work has achieved. Everyone starts to look for pitfalls. Yeah, then a brother, then the brother put a lot of money, a lot of millions, so it was so cool. Roma I second cousins. Or someone so brothers help? My dear, you are so say that there are millions? Everyone has a family, all are concerned primarily about their children”, — told Iryna Fedyshyn channel “Ukraine”.

She did not hide that his brother has helped her career initially.

“It was a very small amount. Not thousands of dollars. Don’t know what we wrote sponsorship, asked for his first solo concert. Where 5-10 thousand hryvnia, he was a General partner” — admitted Fedyshin.

She does not hide that the main role in the development of her career played husband Vitaly Chownyk, who became her producer. They met at a concert where 18-year-old girl played in the little-known team. Vitaly at that time worked at the radio station, saw a young ambitious singer and future superstar. Six months later the man did Fedyshin offer hands and hearts, and however resigned from the radio station, moved from Ivano-Frankivsk to Lviv and all the forces began to invest in the career of the beloved.

“Vitali is very persistent, as it turned out. And I’m grateful to him for everything he does. Because everything that we came, it was much to his credit”, — said the singer in category “Kava z pepper” programs “Sravi way”.

Ambitious goal for the young singer had a concert in the Palace “Ukraine”. Then Kiev was filled with posters of performances that cost a lot of money. Irina said that then they risked so much, since it invested in advertising the concert and all funds were borrowed.

“We knew that everything would be fine. I have a husband — I was lucky to have him. I have it on the downside is not. Vitaly did not spare money on his wife. It wasn’t cheap, but I don’t get involved in these Affairs”, — was told by Irina.

How much it cost, the singer does not advertise and says that such events do not earn.

“The concerts, which are made in Kiev, you will not discourage. They image. Advertising is very expensive. But every artist does. But if you do, you should understand that it not earn, earn at other concerts,” — said Fedyshyn.

We will remind, earlier in an interview with “FACTS,” Irina told how early in his career, she was putting up posters and toured an old car parents.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter