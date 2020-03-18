Is it possible to be infected with the coronavirus from the dead: who gave the answer

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Можно ли заразиться коронавирусом от умершего: в ВОЗ дали ответ

The world health organization (who) made a statement that the coronavirus can be transmitted via cash, said the bodies of the dead from coronavirus of people do not pose a threat of infection COVID-19, transfers “UNN”.

So, the official representative of the who Christian Lindmeier at a briefing in Geneva, said: “the Body itself does not cause infection”. Thus he responded to the journalists ‘ question about whether there are who recommendations for the employees of the funeral services. Christian Lindmeier recalled that the pathogen “spreads through airborne droplets, and not, as in the case of Ebola”.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the Zhytomyr region who died of coronavirus pensioner buried without the presence of family and friends at the ceremony were only the workers serving the process of disposal.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article