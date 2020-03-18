Is it possible to be infected with the coronavirus from the dead: who gave the answer

The world health organization (who) made a statement that the coronavirus can be transmitted via cash, said the bodies of the dead from coronavirus of people do not pose a threat of infection COVID-19, transfers “UNN”.

So, the official representative of the who Christian Lindmeier at a briefing in Geneva, said: “the Body itself does not cause infection”. Thus he responded to the journalists ‘ question about whether there are who recommendations for the employees of the funeral services. Christian Lindmeier recalled that the pathogen “spreads through airborne droplets, and not, as in the case of Ebola”.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the Zhytomyr region who died of coronavirus pensioner buried without the presence of family and friends at the ceremony were only the workers serving the process of disposal.

