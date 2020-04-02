Is it possible to have sex during a pandemic: meet British experts

The coronavirus has made many changes to traditional ways of life in different countries. Scientists, virologists, economists, politicians, statesmen looking for answers to vital questions. Perhaps, main from them — how to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting infected?

We have already received advice and even direct instructions on how we behave on the street, in the supermarket, the hospital. We were told that during a pandemic, it is not necessary to visit their parents and other relatives of the elderly, because such visits are especially dangerous for them. We suggest how to entertain children at home, so they drove you crazy and do not go mad from boredom. We know that you need to wear protective masks, respirators, gloves, always wash hands with soap and water and use antiseptics.

However, there is one very important issue that the vast majority of experts somehow bypassed. What about sexual relations during a pandemic?

In 1972, the famous American Director and actor woody Allen shot a Comedy “Everything you wanted to know about sex * but were afraid to ask”. The film ridiculed as common misconceptions about human sexuality and prudish attitude toward sex. It was almost 50 years ago. It seems that the time has come when there is only admire the foresight of the wording made by Allen in the title picture.

So today, in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, which the world has infected almost a million people, you need to know about sex necessarily, but we are too shy or just afraid to ask? The BBC decided to ask a few important questions two British experts. Strong floor were represented in this “adult” conversation, medic, physician, ambulance Alex George. He is familiar to the British, because he participated in the popular reality show “love Island”. Representative of the fair sex became a well-known journalist Alix Fox. It has long been specializiruetsya on the topic of sexual health. Fox regularly conducts “Casual vibes” on radio station BBC Radio 1. And those who used to draw information on the Internet, know it from the podcast The Modern Mann.

The first question suggests itself. Is it safe to have sex during a pandemic coronavirus?

Alex George believes that for couples who had sexual relations before the start of the pandemic, that is, for regular partners, nothing has changed. “You live with this person. You have a common living space. Sex became something dangerous,”he said.

However, George warns, if one of the partners had any symptoms of the coronavirus, sex will have to temporarily give up. “Even if you live together, try to keep a distance, isolated from each other. Ideally, this should be at least two meters. But in real life it is possible far not at all…” — said Alex.

And Fox, in answering this question, he added: we must remember, first of all, about your partner. Let’s say you have the symptoms of coronavirus. You carry the disease easily. But this does not mean that your partner will cope with COVID-19 just as easily as you do. Think about your loved one.

Certainly, many couples are interested in the question whether during a pandemic to protect themselves by using condoms?

Alix Fox believes that for regular partners there is no need to do it, if they have not used condoms. But it all depends on why you didn’t do it? You did not use condoms because both got tested for STDs, make sure that you do not have them, and trusting the partner, or do not use protection or chose adoption birth control medications, trying to avoid unwanted pregnancy. In this case, everything in your sex life can remain unchanged.

But if you used as protection from possible conception coitus interruptus, it is best to start to use condoms, because this method is very risky.

Is it possible to be infected by the coronavirus by simply touching the genitals of a partner or partner, and not bringing the matter to copulation?

Alex George believes that such sexual play is quite dangerous, because partners usually kisses dissecting them. In other words, it’s not intercourse, and bodily contact. Caressing the genitals of a partner, kissing him, you risk to pass the virus, if you are a carrier of it, with saliva or by touch. If you have any suspicions about a possible infection, you need to avoid such contacts in the same way as sexual intercourse.

How threat during a pandemic, sex with a new partner?

Alex strongly advises to have new partners in pandemic conditions. Risk of infection from a little-known person is extremely high.

Fox totally agree with him. “Remember that many are carriers of this infection, it is not having any external symptoms. Such a random connection will create a new chain of infections. You can be a carrier without knowing it. Kiss with a new partner, or hook up with him, and he or she will then kiss someone else. And off we go!” says Alix.

Suppose, for example, to resist contact with a new partner failed. Kisses, hugs… And then one of the partners had any symptoms of the coronavirus. What to do?

George threatened to immediately isolate themselves! And keep track of your symptoms. In the case of deterioration to go to the hospital.

Fox emphasizes another important point. “We must be accountable not only to their health but to the health of their partners. If you have any symptoms, and you recently with someone hugging and kissing, be sure to notify their health of this man. And the reverse situation. You have no symptoms, and your new acquaintance or friend tells you that she’s sick. Of course, you then have to isolate themselves!” says Alix.

It turns out that if you do not have a permanent sexual partner, during a pandemic it is better to abstain from sex! But what about psychological and physiological problems? How to expend sexual energy? What about those who can not stand the loneliness?

To these questions I decided to answer Fox. She believes that the coronavirus has forced or will force many of us to reconsider their views on a healthy sex life. To get sexual satisfaction in different ways without physical contact with another person. Also to give pleasure to the other.

“I know that some couples have started to write each other erotic stories… People give vent to his sexual fantasies and share them with those who are forced to comply with the quarantine,”said Alix.

She also drew attention to another problem. Self-isolation is brought under one roof many couples who are familiar recently. These partners first tried to live together in a confined space. And then it turns out that many of their habits are not the same. Including sexual. They have different libido. One partner wants sex when the other isn’t in the mood. Start mutual resentment. And sometimes comes to the fact that in modern society is called sexual violence. Coronavirus pushes us to the fact that these intimate moments, you need to speak to each other, showing respect and understanding.

