Is there life on Mars: photos strange holes on the surface of the planet has excited scientists

NASA (U.S. National office for Aeronautics and space research) has published a photograph of a strange hole on the surface of Mars. The hole is located on the South-Western slope of the Mountain Pavonis — extinct volcano, one of the highest peaks of the planet.

Scientists believe that the hole could be the output of lava during the period of volcanic activity.

Opening width — 35 meters, depth — more than 20. According to the Sun, some experts believe that in such underground “caves” can be detected by living organisms. According to scientists, such holes are of special interest because inside they are relatively comfortable conditions compared to those that exist on the Martian surface. This makes the hole “good candidates” on the habitat of the representatives of Martian life. In the future, NASA officials hope to explore in more detail these features of the planet.

