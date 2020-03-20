Isloch Vs Neman live streaming free for the Premier League

Isloch Vs Neman. Forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 21, 2020)

We offer our own version of the forecast for the match “Isloch” – “Neman”, which will be held on March 21. The last full-time meeting ended in a draw. Will the teams surprise us this time?

Isloch

“Isloch” last year proved to be on the good side, and in the championship was able to take fifth place with 47 points scored. The club also played in the country’s cup, where he was able to reach the quarter finals and, unfortunately, lost to Brest Dynamo (0: 1) in the sum of two meetings. In the offseason, the team held nine friendly games. She was able to win only two victories in nine matches, play three draws and suffer five defeats. Wolves distinguished themselves in matches against Minsk (1-0) and Balkans (2-0).

Neman

“Neman” performed quite average last year. At the beginning of the season, the club did not show the proper game, but in the end was able to correct the situation and took ninth place in the league. Off-season, the team of the past in a great way. She was able to win three victories in ten games, draw five times and be defeated twice. Distinguished “deer” in matches against “Lida” (2: 1), “Zalgiris” (2: 0) and “Smolevichi” (2: 0).

The “yellow-green” lost their defender Paulo Babei, but in his place acquired Volandumur Koval. They were also able to buy striker Gegham Kadimyan.

Statistics

Isloch lost two of its five previous meetings.

Neman won two of five past matches.

“Neman” away cannot win for six games.

Forecast

As for the match itself, the “Isloch” is a clear favorite. The hosts, although in recent years have lost too much, but last year showed us their strengths and capabilities. The guests, judging by 2019, are rather weak and lack stability. The team still needs to work on building, it is unlikely that the visiting team will be able to excel today.

Our predictions are a total of less than (2.5) for 1.70 in 1xBet and a win of Isloch for 2.01.