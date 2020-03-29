Isloch vs Smolevichi live streaming free for the Belarusian Premier League

Isloch vs Smolevichi. Forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 29, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the Belarusian championship match, in which on September 29, “Isloch” receives “Smolevichi”. Guests won the last full-time meeting. Will the owners be able to take revenge?

Isloch

Isloch demonstrates a confident game; on its territory, it lost only in three matches in the last ten. The club also actively operated in the offseason in the transfer market and was able to strengthen weaknesses. “Wolves” began the season with a victory. They managed to win in a duel with the Neman with a score of 1: 0.

Guinean striker Yansane scored the only goal.

Smolevichi

Last year Smolevichi finished the First League in second place and secured a promotion. The away team didn’t have a game with the wards of Aleksandr Brazevich , the “smolny” players could not win three games in a row in the confrontation with “Volna-Pinsk” (1: 0), “Neman” (0: 2) and Brest “Dynamo” (1: 1), the match ended in a draw.

Mukhamedov scored a goal in a meeting with the blue-white.

Statistics

Isloch lost at home only in three of ten past games.

Smolevichi cannot win the last three matches.

Smolevichi won twice out of five past face-to-face meetings.

Forecast

Wolves are favorites today. The club demonstrates a confident game within the walls of its own stadium – three defeats in ten past fights. Smolevichi is not in the best condition. We recommend betting on Isloch’s victory, she was very good in the first round.

Our forecast is the victory of Isloch for 1.85 in BC Fonbet.