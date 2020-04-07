“Isolation waltz” seven years of the composer caused a sensation in the network (video)

Prodigy from Greece Stelios Kerasidis, who at seven years old is a famous composer and pianist, performing in such concert halls as London’s Royal albert hall and new York Carnegie hall, wastes no time in quarantine in vain. The young musician wrote “isolation Waltz”, which was dedicated to all who “are suffering and isolated because of a COVID-19”. And published the video on YouTube. “Let’s just be a little more patient, and will soon in the street to swim in the sea,” said the boy wrote.

Mesmerizing tune and great execution caused a sensation in the network. “The skill of a Mature composer in the body of an angelic child. Yes, the Lord bless you, Stelios. Thanks for this little masterpiece…”, “This music gives solace and hope,” “Tears of gratitude flowing down my cheeks. His music speaks to me in this restless time” “What a talent! What a divine melody!” — wrote in the comments of enthusiastic users from around the world.

Stelios, the son of two pianists, started playing at the age of two. And in three years was first performed in public. It is often called the “Greek Mozart”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter