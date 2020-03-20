Isolation when COVID-19: a British doctor has told how to avoid mass distribution…

Distribution COVID-19 around the world leads to that caused by coronavirus pulmonary disease demands from the infected people full of self-isolation.

It is the self-isolation is by far the main way to prevent a massive infection, says a General practitioner, presenter and writer Hilary Jones.

In an interview with Express, he gave some advice about how to conduct this process correctly.

It is important to use only your own Cutlery, mugs, glasses. Kitchen utensils should be washed with warm soapy water.

Any hard surface that you touch with your hands, you should wipe using cleaning productscontaining disinfectants components.

Towels, linens should be regularly washed at 60 degreesto stop the spread of pathogenic particles. These things should also be individual.

Toilet must be cleaned with a disinfectant after each act of defecation.

Also, the doctor wants to double the number of trash cans, to carefully monitor their regular emptying.

Upon delivery of goods and products online all should be organized so that not to face courier face to face. If this is not possible, you need to use a mask and gloves.

To limit all forms of contact with other people, to use only the Internet and mobile communications.

Not to visit health facilities with the appearance of severe symptoms is not enough.

“High temperature and cough should make a person to isolate themselves for seven days without visiting pharmacies or hospitals. Enough to contact the doctors or reference service by phone and get advice about their further actions”, — gave the last advice of the British doctor.

