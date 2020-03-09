Israel decided to send all arrivals of foreigners in quarantine: the cause

The Israeli authorities, where on March 9, the feast day of Purim, I decided to send a two-week quarantine all arrivals from abroad. This is due to the spread of coronavirus.

An exception is made only for travelers from the USA, with which tel Aviv has agreed to cooperate in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

In the framework of this cooperation, Israel wants to develop its own testing for the coronavirus that can be done at home.

As of March 8, the world has already documented 102 178 cases of infection with coronavirus. Including China has reported 22 new deaths from coronavirus.

