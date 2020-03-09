Israel has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all foreigners entering the country

In connection with the spread of the coronavirus in Israel introduced a mandatory quarantine for all citizens entering the country.

According to the head of the Ministry of health of the country, all foreign nationals can enter Israel only if you fulfil the requirement for 14-day home quarantine, reports the Telegram channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”.

Otherwise they will be denied entry into the country.

The decision comes into force within 72 hours. Israeli public radio Kan said, referring to the official representative of the Ministry of health that all of returning to their homeland of Israel, regardless of the airport of landing, will be required to attend a two-week quarantine. For breach of its conditions the country provides for criminal liability.

The police are currently investigating several such cases.

We will remind, the first case of coronavirus in Israel found the passenger cruise ship Diamond Princess, which returned home on February 20.

