Israel has imposed tough measures because of the risk COVID-19

Israel imposed the most severe measures in connection with the risk of the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, prohibiting entry to foreigners who have been to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan for the last 14 days. It is reported by the Times of Israel.

The Minister of health Yaakov litzman is considering the introduction of quarantine for travelers returning from Italy and Australia, where outbreaks of coronavirus.

In addition, the tel Aviv municipality said that in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of health it would not allow athletes from abroad to participate in city marathon on Friday in connection with concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the newspaper, about 200 Israeli students and teachers were ordered to organize themselves quarantined after coming in contact with a group of South Korean citizens who are potentially infected with a coronavirus.