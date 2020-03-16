Israel ordered all foreign tourists to leave the country as soon as possible

The Israeli government issued a decree according to which all foreign tourists must stay in hotels and leave the country at the first opportunity. It is reported by foreign media with reference to the Department of the Ministry of tourism of Israel.

As noted, on March 14, the country introduced more strict quarantine, closed all entertainment venues, as well as kindergartens and schools. In the same room are not allowed to be more than 10 people, and is also recommended to keep a distance of at least 2 meters from each other, reports BAGNET.