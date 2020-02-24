Israel retaliated for jihadists to launch rockets

The Israeli army said the air strikes on the jihadists in Syria and Gaza, however, the official Damascus claims that the attacks are reflected. The relevant data was published in Twitter-account of the Israeli armed forces, and the Syrian Agency SANA.

“We just struck terrorist targets Islamic Jihad in Syria and Gaza in response to rockets fired today at Israeli civilians,” said Israeli military on the night of February 24.

However, the Syrian side said about the reflection of Israeli missile attacks on Damascus.

“The defense system has responded with a high degree of efficiency immediately after the discovery of the missiles; a few of them were rejected from the course, most of the remaining shot down before reaching their goals,” said a source in the Syrian army.

We will remind, in the evening of 23 February, Palestinian jihadists from the Gaza strip launched into southern Israel, about 21 missiles.

Islamic Jihad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On the same day in the evening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence Minister Naftali Bennett and senior members of the Israeli security services met in military headquarters in tel Aviv to discuss how to respond to the attack.