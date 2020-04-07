Israeli biologists have received antibodies against Covid-19
The Israeli Institute for biological research in ness Ziona, the researchers were able to obtain antibodies against the coronavirus.
They were obtained from blood samples taken from patients and animals that have recovered.
The researchers noted that this is not a vaccine. However, antibodies are the first step to vaccination.
In addition, thanks to the antibodies, the production of drugs from the coronavirus can begin much earlier than expected.
Source: Mako