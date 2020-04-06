Israeli scientists have received antibodies against coronavirus

Obtaining antibodies is the first step towards the creation of a vaccine.

Recently, Israeli scientists were able to produce antibodies against the coronavirus from the blood from recovered patients and animals. Antibodies can be used to create medicines and vaccines against coronavirus, according to lenta.ua.

“The Biological Institute named ness Ziona significant progress has been made in finding a cure for coronavirus. Researchers at the Institute were able to produce antibodies coronavirus, approaching the production of the cure for the disease. It’s not a vaccine, but the Institute notes that the search for antibodies is the first step on the way to it, and its production may start earlier than expected”, – stated in the message.

Antibodies obtained from the blood samples from recovered patients and in animals.

Antibody production close to finding a cure for coronavirus, but vaccine development is a more complex process.

The vaccine, according to all forecasts, is not expected before winter, however, if expectations are met, scientists from the Nes Ziona will accelerate this process.