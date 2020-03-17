It Alyona Alyona has been ranked among the most successful people under 30 years of age

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Рэперша Alyona Alyona вошла в рейтинг самых успешных людей моложе 30 лет

Forbes magazine made a rating of 30 most successful people in the world under 30 years of age. A list of “30 Under 30” published on the newspaper’s website, and it includes several categories.

Thus, section Entertainment (Entertainment) included repershu Ukrainian Alyona Alyona. Performer included along with a 27-year-old Scottish actor Joke Published (Sex education), as well as singer Lewis Capaldi and actor Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”).

“The former kindergarten teacher has redefined the sound of rap. Alyona Alyona is Ukrainian rap in the world. She has toured throughout Europe and is one of the leading artists of his country,” notes Forbes.

Alyona Alyona in addition, the rating included tennis player Elina Svitolina – in the section “Sports” in the section “Technologies” – Ukrainian entrepreneurs Stas Matvienko and Anna Polishchuk, who created a service for ordering food Allset, as well as the founder of the fitness app BetterMe Victoria Turnips.

As previously reported, Alyona Alyona entered the top 50 musical discoveries of the year by The Guardian.

