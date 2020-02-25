It Alyona Alyona has released a new song If hawayti of molodih

Ukrainian Alyona Alyona Grammy-nominated rapper, who has previously released with Jamala video for the song “Gal”, presented a new song “If hawayti of molodih”.

According to Alyona Alyona, this song is about those whose lives ended too early.

As told by the performer, turned to her Director Ruslan Gorovoy and offered to write a track dedicated to the memory of 15-year-old Daniel Didika, who died in the terrorist attack in Kharkiv.

“After learning more about his history, I remembered how much my life seen losses and funerals. And the most painful among them – the funeral of the youth. The track “If hawayti of molodih” is the “ode of remembrance” to all the boys and girls whose deaths I had to endure and about which I happen to know. This is the most terrible and heavy that can see the world”, – said the artist.

We will remind, earlier “Antitila” has released a remake of the song “bird” in memory of the dead in the attack, Dana Didice.