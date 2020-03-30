It became known about the plans of the mafia to organize riots in Italy due to coronavirus

Italian authorities fear that the South may experience unrest and riots because of the coronavirus, which will provoke the mob. This writes the Spanish newspaper ABC.

The journalist of the newspaper refers to confidential, prepared for the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte and the Minister of internal Affairs of the country report, which States that in the South of Italy “there is a potential risk of natural and organized uprisings”. This is attributed to the developed in this region, the shadow economy, as well as “pervasive influence” of organized crime.

According to the newspaper, the underground economy employs about four million people of southern Italy, one in four receives a salary in cash and not pay taxes. Now they were left virtually without a livelihood. According to the authorities, the mafia is ready to take advantage any kind of situation.

In Sicily and in other places in the South have heard the calls for the sacking of supermarkets, the cases of looting in the streets when people have taken bags with newly acquired products. Hardly a day passes without attacks on pharmacies, says ABC.

In Palermo organized group of 20 people shouting “we Have no money, but we have to eat!” tried to leave a large supermarket filled with food trucks. Store employees called the police. Now law enforcement is following all the supermarkets in the city.

The newspaper quoted the mayor of Palermo, who said that near someone who is experiencing a crisis due to coronavirus “with dignity”, there are “jackals” and “professional protesters” who do not hide their affiliation to the mafia. The mayor urged to report them to the police. According to ABC, the appeals to revolt after April 3, when it should end with a rigid restrictive measures (however, the newspaper indicates that their deadline likely to be extended), are in social networks, there was a circulation of commercials calling for a “war.”