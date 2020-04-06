It became known about the secret affair stars of “Friends”

One of the friends David Schwimmer and colleagues Jennifer aniston on the cult TV series “Friends”, revealed the secret, in respect of which the actress managed to keep in the dark, even your best friend Courteney Cox.

As told to the insider edition of Life & Style, aniston, it turns out, met Schwimmer! And it was not a fling, their relationship continued, with interruptions, for four years! And just when aniston met brad pitt, she threw the Schwimmer.

This love story Jennifer and David, as told to the insider, turned around when the TV series “Friends” was just starting to gain popularity. And both — both aniston and Schwimmer were afraid that their relationship could cost them work. After all, the Studio did not approve of novels between actors, believing that it interferes with clarity and stability. So Jennifer carefully hid their relationship, even from the closest friends, so they don’t accidentally blabbed about it.

When she decided to break up with Schwimmer for pitt, whom she later married the actress, according to the friend of the actor completely broke his heart. After all, David was madly in love with Jennifer and did not expect such a turn of events. However, since then, all the passion has long subsided, and aniston with Schwimmer were just good friends.

As for pitt and aniston, they have, according to some sources, may even be a second round of the novel, since the former couple apparently kept the feelings to each other. After all, all witnessed how after meeting at the ceremony SAG awards, brad and Jennifer could not hide the tenderness to each other.