It became known as fury and Wilder earn for the third superfight

The third battle between the British Tyson fury (30 wins, 21 of them by knockout, 1 draw) and the American DevTeam Wilder (42 wins, 41 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw) will allow its members to significantly improve their financial situation.

According to the Sun, the total fee of the boxers will be about 77 million pounds, and it is nearly $ 100 million! The desire to organize a third fight is justified because the interest in the confrontation between fury and Wilder is huge. So, according to journalist Mike to coppinger, revenge has collected about 850k PPV (for comparison, the first fight — about 325 thousand), which is the best indicator for the heavyweight division since 2002.

Recall that the fight is a rematch between DevTeam Wilder and Tyson fury ended in the seventh round, when a team of American thrown in the ring, white towel. A few days after the fight Wilder used item, spelled out in the contract, and has activated the third of the fight against fury, which will be held this summer.

Photo Getty Images

