It became known how much Chisora will earn for the fight with Moustache (photo)

For the fight against the Ukrainian heavyweight Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 by knockout), which was postponed due to the prevention of injuries to the elbow when he was our countryman, and will be held may 23 in London at the O2 Arena, the British boxer Derek Chisora (32 wins, 23 of them by knockout, 9 losses) earn a tidy sum.

As reported Mixsport.pro, guaranteed fee Derek will be 2 million pounds (just over 2.5 million dollars), besides Chisora receives an interest from the sale of PPV in the UK.

The Cirrus has met with Cooroy is true, on the street, and before the fight-a rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua

This amount is a record in the career of 36-year-old Briton. Prior to that, the largest amount he received for the controversial fight for the vacant WBA and WBO titles, which in July 2012 gave way to his compatriot David hay knockout in the fifth round.

