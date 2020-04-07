It became known how much time Сovid-19 lives on the masks
Coronavirus can store used gauze masks to a week.
This was said to a group of Hong Kong University and the us National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, according Fakty.com.ua.
How much time Сovid-19 lives of other surfaces:
- printed and tissue paper — less than three hours;
- treated wood and cotton — disappeared on the second day;
- glass and the banknote is completely gone on the fourth day;
- stainless steel and plastic — from four to seven days.