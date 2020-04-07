It became known how much time Сovid-19 lives on the masks

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Стало известно, сколько времени Сovid-19 живет на масках

Coronavirus can store used gauze masks to a week.

This was said to a group of Hong Kong University and the us National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, according Fakty.com.ua.

How much time Сovid-19 lives of other surfaces:

  • printed and tissue paper — less than three hours;
  • treated wood and cotton — disappeared on the second day;
  • glass and the banknote is completely gone on the fourth day;
  • stainless steel and plastic — from four to seven days.
Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article