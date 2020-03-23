It became known that Queen Elizabeth will present the great-grandson Archie’s first birthday (photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who along with her husband Prince Philip, is now in isolation at Windsor castle, already got a gift on birthday to my little grandson Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. According to the publication Us Weekly, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who on may 6 will be a year, will receive from Her Majesty’s “beautiful rocking horse”.

Archie has lots of toys and picture-books, but the gift of the great-grandmother he will certainly be happy.

Megan and Harry had isolated themselves along with Archie in Canada. . And promised to take his son with him, who departed the UK in November last year. However, now unknown, to carry out any plans the Royal family because of the pandemic coronavirus.

Meanwhile it became known that the coronavirus had been identified one of the employees at Buckingham Palace before the Queen left the residence. At this point Elizabeth herself is in good health.

