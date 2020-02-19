It became known where to place evacuated from China Ukrainians

The Boeing 737-700 NG airlines SkyUp with evacuees from the province of Wuhan Ukrainians departed from China. The plane will be transported from Wuhan 48 Ukrainians and 29 foreigners – citizens of Israel, Norway, Montenegro, Argentina, Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Spain.

At the “Main” is information from a source that the passengers will be placed In the Kharkiv region on the Basis of leisure. Soicha.

As reported, on landing was 48 all citizens of Ukraine, the arrival of the plane from Wuhan to Ukraine is expected to be completed on Thursday (February 20) at 8 am.