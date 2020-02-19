It became known where to place evacuated from China Ukrainians

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Стало известно где разместят эвакуированных из Китая украинцев

The Boeing 737-700 NG airlines SkyUp with evacuees from the province of Wuhan Ukrainians departed from China. The plane will be transported from Wuhan 48 Ukrainians and 29 foreigners – citizens of Israel, Norway, Montenegro, Argentina, Panama, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Spain.

At the “Main” is information from a source that the passengers will be placed In the Kharkiv region on the Basis of leisure. Soicha.

As reported, on landing was 48 all citizens of Ukraine, the arrival of the plane from Wuhan to Ukraine is expected to be completed on Thursday (February 20) at 8 am.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article