It became known who will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision song contest next year

Cancellations because of the coronavirus song contest “Eurovision-2020” became a big hit for the group Go_A, which was to represent our country in the Netherlands.

The reason — the band will represent Ukraine at the same competition a year later.

“Apparently, you’ve already seen this year’s Eurovision song contest cancelled for obvious reasons. But we are pleased to announce that it will represent Ukraine next year at the Eurovision song contest 2021, “reads the message on the group page in Facebook.

According to the band members, the channels of the NTU and STB in the following year an additional national selection will be held.

“We are very grateful to each of you for your support and crazy emotions that you gave us. For faith in itself, and winning spirit. For what has turned our world and have become such close musical family! Take care of yourself and family, slacking off! And when the situation stabiliziruemost — will meet at concerts and festival venues. Love you! Your Go_A”, — wrote the musicians.

This information was also confirmed by HR Director Spilnogo Viktoriya Sidorenko.

“We invited the winners of the current national selection group Go_A to represent Ukraine at the next Eurovision 2021. It is the winners who were chosen by the country, and the decision in this situation would be the most fair. I hope fans of the national selection will support this proposal”, — she wrote at his Facebook.

