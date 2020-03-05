“It hurts me”: Jerry Heil forced to fend off the haters due to “Eurovision”

Popular singer Jerry Heil forced to fend off the attacks of haters and accusations of the support of Russia at “Eurovision”. The reason for this was a post to Instagram that the band Little Big can win the contest, caused angry comments.

Jerry Heil has published a new post, which snapped the haters, once again underlining its position trying to avoid further rumors and gossip. The singer admits that is painfully aware of the situation.

“It’s hurting me strike the health of my loved ones, knowing exactly WHAT is on my mind, and shares our society in a time when we need to stick together and love each other,” wrote Jerry Heil.

She again noted that he had repeatedly expressed support for our group GO_A. “It’s not even discussed!”, — outraged the singer.

About Little Big, she still believes that the group has a good chance, because the frontman has a strong energy.

“Skymedi” what would be the attitude of any to the track, everyone knows! Know what I mean? I never supported the invasion and the actions of the Russian authorities. Think about it: why would I do that now and why to look for subtext where there is written in black and white?”, — asks the singer.

Separate greetings it sends the media, noting their role in the persecution.

“While you’re like a robot, doing everything well — you’re good, you “tray on a pedestal”. But it is necessary to make one false move, you, not understanding, not asking for more comments from me, starting to write stuff and to drown a person for viewing material. Do you seriously think that I was crazy and in his blog, where drowning for the love expressed to support aggression?”, — protested Jerry Heil.

We will remind, Little Big will present at the “Eurovision” Russia. The group has not yet submitted a song, but has already entered the top 5 leaders of the contest and has a good chance to win.

Ukraine in the Netherlands will present the group GO_A with the song “Nightingale” won the national selection.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter