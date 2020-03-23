“It is hard to endure separation with children”: Catherine Kuchar spoke about the isolation of coronavirus

Famous ballet couple Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov for coronavirus was forced to interrupt his honeymoon in Thailand, where for the first time went without children, and urgently to come back to Ukraine, where at that time were quarantined.

Artists not without difficulty, on the chaise, three planes managed to return to Ukraine before the closing of the borders. Catherine and Alexander had decided to isolate themselves and not to leave the house for two weeks. The ballerina said that the most difficult to endure separation with children.

— Kate, how are you feeling?

— Sasha feel good, no symptoms of no, but decided not to risk it, and went to the isolation. After all, before travelling to Thailand we had a big tour in France, from which we returned on March 5 and March 11 and flew to Thailand. Where we were, cases of coronavirus were not. The Chinese successfully cope with the infection through strict quarantine, they have no internal disease.

I read what is happening in Italy, and goose bumps. The Ukrainians are somehow careless to the situation: go to the parks by large companies with children, picnics, grilling skewers. If Italy could not cope with the situation, what can you expect from us? It becomes scary.

What steps take you?

We isolated themselves. Even at the airport when we walked in respiratory masks, we were approached by “optimistic people” and said, “Why are you wearing, anyway, these masks do not protect”. I believe that we need to best protect themselves and others. We even accept things and pass with extreme caution. Approach the house by car, on the bench take out the bag and go, and we take. Without any contacts.

— Why did you decide to end your holiday?

— When we flew, it was still all quiet, talking about the quarantine and the closure of the sky was not. Quarantine learned on the way to Thailand for transplant in the United Arab Emirates. A few days later I saw the situation worse, our decision was obvious. The more that we have in Kiev remained children. Hardly changed tickets several times to cancel a reservation, were transferred to the departures. I started to panic that we might get stuck in Thailand. Thank you, the tour operator helped us on the way, what happened to my camel, made it to Ukraine. If anything, ticket prices were much higher than before departure. It is unfortunate that some take advantage of the situation and inflate the prices of their goods and services, the same masks, medicines and tickets. In times like this is unacceptable.

Protection from coronavirus in Thailand and other countries through which you were flying?

We flew from Krabi to Phuket first, there was not a single case of infection of the coronavirus, but they were very careful. We washed and disinfected hands every step of the way, 100 times a day. Then we had a layover in Bangkok, from him to Istanbul, where he flew to Kiev. We were in masks, I always used the hand sanitizer. I’ve always been very squeamish and pedantic in terms of hygiene, my friends even laughed at me because of this. Now it’s not funny, but necessary.

At the airport in Phuket was shocked to see a huge queue at the entrance. It turned out that it is willing to change the tickets to fly, but flights were canceled. Masked was approximately 50% of passengers. At the airport do not measure temperature. Basically, everything in normal running. When we flew from Bangkok to Istanbul on Turkish airlines, I was surprised that the staff of the liner, the stewards, were without masks. During the flight announced: “if you feel unwell, cough, fever, notify flight attendants”. I was surprised that when we woke up, the stewards were already wearing masks. It was very strange. It is clear that the two options of response: either someone of the passengers complained and wanted them to wear masks or they received people with ailments. We had masks with the necessary protective membrane, but it is still sometimes removed, to drink water, eat. In General, we wait for the fate.

When we arrived in Kiev, where he has imposed a quarantine upon exiting the aircraft all the temperature was measured. On our Board there were people with fever, although there were a lot of foreigners. But it is possible that there are people with no social responsibility and they could easily drink antipyretic and they did not pay attention. From the airport we took a ride in my car and have isolated themselves.

— How has your touring schedule, I had to cancel?

In may we were supposed to take place the performance “don Quixote” in the United States, a gala concert in Portugal, and many other performances are canceled. Everything collapses like a house of cards. The new dates to plan now impossible. Sasha and all the speeches were painted by March next year, almost seven days a week. Concerts were planned more than last year. We broke the record Nureyev for four months worked for 115 performances. Now everything is falling apart, every day I call the Manager and cancel. But this is not so important, the main thing is that we survived it. More difficult for those who remain without salaries.

Than to entertain myself at home?

— Most frustrating is that we can’t see children. They are also very unhappy and counting the days till our meeting. Daughter crosses out the days on the calendar. Well at least we can chat on Skype. But we are trying to set yourself up for a positive and decided that this continues for our honeymoon, just in new circumstances. We watch movies, read, solve problems on tour and suffer all things.

Recently reviewed a wonderful Comedy “Six days, seven nights” with Harrison Ford. Perfectly uplifting.

Sasha perfects his culinary skills, prepares. Made a terrific soup from wood mushrooms. You can learn languages, to get new knowledge online, discover something new. This is the moment when you can be alone with yourself, to deal with their inner issues and needs. It is important not to lose heart and use the time productively, since I stood out such a forced pause.

I believe that thoughts are material, therefore you need to think positively, set goals and execute them. In Thailand, which I fell in love with the first trip, I discovered important things. I read in the booklet that this is a country of smiles, but was skeptical. Having been there, I realized that I was wrong. I was surprised by how positive the Thais, always calm, smiling, relaxed and not in a hurry. For them the main thing — the joy of the moment. They do smile genuinely, from the heart. They believe that if you fail to do something in this life, it will make next.

I wish the Ukrainians faith in a bright future, a strong immune system, positive mood, luck and guardian angel.

Recall, the stars of show business went to the quarantine in connection with the coronavirus. At home, they organize concerts online, play sports and share recipes how to spend time in quarantine.

Actress Olga Sumska remembered how to sew the mask. And Paul Zibrov saved from virus garlic and moonshine.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter