It is too youthful 76-year-old grandmother of 32 grandchildren molested on the street by young people (photos)

After the Western media wrote about the incredibly youthful 43-year-old school teacher from the United States jolene Dias, edition of the Daily Mail wrote about a 76-year-old resident of Dublin, Ireland’s capital Sarah ward. The woman, who has ten children, 32 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, looks so young that she is often mistaken for my sister (and sometimes younger) her older 57-year-old daughter Josie Scully when they go shopping or visit a bar. “When I say how old I am, they can’t believe that I’m her mother. And I feel flattered,” says the woman.

According to Sarah, it often guys, early 20s, inviting Dating. “I prefer younger men. I don’t date guys who are over 50 because they’re too old for me,” says Irish, who claims that young not only the body but the soul.

According to ward, her husband Sean, who died at the age of 67 years in 2010, were always jealous of the wife because of the attention it paid men. But at the same time proud that he was her husband.

Ward says he always washes his face with soap and water. She also rubs the skin hard with a towel and causes moisturizer morning and evening. The pensioner does not like to tan, never smoked and rarely drink alcohol. She also regularly engaged in physical exercises. And hopes to live more than a hundred years.

Sarah (right) with 57-Lenta daughter Josie (left)

Sarah with one of her grandchildren

Daughter Priscilla

