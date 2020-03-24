It is unknown how quarantine affects coronavirus, but flu began to hurt less

Deputy Minister of health, chief state sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko said that the introduction of quarantine resulted in the reduction in the incidence of influenza and ARVI.

About this Lyashko said at a briefing on March 24.

“We recently conducted research, the impact of our preventive measures. Not to say that we can already today speak about coronavirus diseases, but we are looking at the flu and flu-like illness, and we have a positive trend, note the decrease in the number of cases of influenza and influenza-like diseases among the population of Ukraine.

This can indirectly testify that quarantine measures will give a positive effect.

And the absence of prompt dynamics of development and the spread of coronavirus disease on the territory of Ukraine – this is again one of the things (the results – ed.) those preventive measures that have made our country’s leadership to eliminate a large number of cases of coronavirus disease.”

Lyashko added that the health Ministry is confident that everything they do is correct, and all the recommendations that they give to the population, will lead to effective prevention.

The main health officer has noted that over the past day, registered 11 new cases of coronavirus (10 in Kyiv and 1 in the Ternopil region). March 24 confirmed 13 new cases in Chernivtsi region (basically, those people who had contact with the ill informed).

Now research on the coronavirus was carried out as the rapid tests, and virological laboratories.

Lyashko hoped that the number of patients are not going to skyrocket, because people will respect the quarantine, not to go unnecessarily out of the house, to keep a social distance of 1.5 meters and to wash their hands often with soap and water.