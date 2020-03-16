It remains only toilet paper: the journalist showed the half-empty shelves in Moscow supermarket

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Осталась только туалетная бумага: журналист показал полупустые полки в московском супермаркете

Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbalyuk, who recently spoke harshly to the President Zelensky, published in a Facebook photo from a Moscow supermarket, which was half-empty shelves. People have bought a product because of the panic associated with the spread of the coronavirus.

“The products actually have, but some shelves are temporarily empty. Toilet paper there was only a Polish, it is local, obviously, for “ideological reasons” not take”, — wrote Tsymbalyuk.

Facebook users are invited journalist in Kiev, where the hype is not observed in the supermarkets and markets are full of products.

