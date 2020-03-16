It reveals the power of the iPhone 12

The iPhone processor 12 first tested on performance. The new chip was spotted in a popular benchmark, according to Research Snipers.

Opened in the test GeekBench 4 processor needs to obtain the name of the A14. According to the test results, it will operate at a frequency of 3.1 gigahertz, which is 400 MHz more than the current CPU A13. Journalists have concluded that the A14 will be the most powerful chip in the smartphone market and the first to exceed the limit frequency of three gigahertz.

The processor receives 1658 points in single-core and 4612 points in multi-core tests. Research Snipers stressed that in performance the new chip ahead of A13 by 25 and 33 per cent in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The A14 is also a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which is one of the top processors on the market and is used in the flagship smartphones.

Informed insiders said that a distinctive feature of the iPhone 12 will be a three-dimensional camera. The 3D sensor will improve the quality of photography and will add to the new smartphone functions associated with augmented reality. For example, users can create three-dimensional content and upload it to the social network.

In addition to the three-dimensional camera, is scheduled for autumn iPhone needs to support ultra-fast Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 ay. The new standard will enable data to be transmitted at a frequency of 60 gigahertz, which has a positive impact on the speed of the process. Line iPhone 12 should include several smartphones, each of which will also work with the 5G.