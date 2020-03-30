It will be even worse: in Russia, said, who may come to power in Russia after Putin

Having made a coup in Russia, Putin has gradually become a dictator. “He’s doing exactly what Hitler did, he does the same as did the dictators in South America. This is called tyranny, he is a tyrant. But, as always with all of these, and he will end”, — said the American and Russian political and economic analyst Slava Rabinovich. However, whether the end of Putin is happy for Russia and the world? After all, history shows that most dictators have been overthrown by military coups, and they had often been even more bloody dictators.

We can indefinitely carry on a conversation, trying to draw potential scenarios for regime change in Russia, — told “FACTS” Slava Rabinovich. — And since Putin dismantled the state and he is the de facto dismantled state, all the mechanisms of prediction can be discarded. That is, they do not exist, they do not apply anymore. So for a change of Putin’s do not have to have combat-ready troops to some other dictator, for example Shoigu, or army can well do without it. In Russian history there were cases of scarf, cushions, snuff boxes (pillows strangled the infant Tsar Feodor Godunov and kick-the-box stunned, then strangled with a scarf of Paul I. — Ed.) and so on, anything can be. But the evolutionary path of development is definitely not to be. The power in the elections in Russia will not change, we know that.

