Italian actress Lucia Bose died of coronavirus

Итальянская актриса Лючия Бозе умерла от коронавируса

A star of Italian cinema of the neorealism era of the 1950-ies Lucia Bose died as a result of pneumonia that arose after infection with coronavirus Covid-19.

On the death of the actress said her son, actor and singer Miguel bosé.

The woman died in a hospital in the Spanish city of Segovia.

Lucia Bose was the bright star of neorealism in film. Contemporaries considered her one of the best dramatic Actresses of classic cinema.

Bose has starred in such films as No peace under the olive trees, Chronicle of a love, Lady without camellias and the death of the cyclist.

