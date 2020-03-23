Italian epidemiologists published statistics on deaths from coronavirus
Italian epidemiologists were obnarodovany data about the first 3.2 thousand patients who died of coronavirus.
This is stated in the published epidemiology reports, reports Israelinfo.
More than two thirds (68%) of patients who died lived in Lombardy — the first epicentre of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy. Another 25% of these deaths are concentrated in the neighbouring provinces of the Northern half of the Italians who became ill COVID-19, older than 63 years. The age of patients who died at 17 years, 80 years (82 years for women, 79 for men).
The young Italian, who died from COVID-19, was 31 years old, and the oldest is 103 years old. 9 out of 3.2 thousand of the dead were under 40, 27 — 40 to 49 years old, 93 — from 50 to 59 years, 329 — 60 to 69 years. 48.6 percent of the victims of the coronavirus in Italy were suffering at least three chronic diseases.
Have 73,8% had hypertension, 33% diabetes, 30% ischemic heart disease, 22% — atrial fibrillation (severe arrhythmia, – “Apostrophe”), 20% suffered from chronic renal failure, or 19.5% cancer 13.7% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 11.9% of the dementia and 11.2% suffered a stroke. 1.2% of the deceased did not have chronic diseases, 23% suffered from one of these diseases, 26% had two. 5.7% of deaths in the hospital had no symptoms of viral infection, i.e., apparently, were hospitalized because of other diseases.