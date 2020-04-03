Italian media declares pressure from the Russian Federation

Edition of the Italian newspaper La Stampa says about pressure from Russia after the publication of critical materials about the Russian humanitarian aid.

As reported by EP, the corresponding statement posted on the newspaper’s website.

Edition of the Italian newspaper La Stampa expressed outrage about the pressure for the publication after the publication of materials that the Russian humanitarian aid Italy was useless and was provided for political reasons.

In particular, the representative of the Russian Ministry of defense Igor Konashenkov accused the publication of “dirty Russophobic manipulation” and “the imitation manuals anti-Soviet propaganda”.

“The editors of the national newspaper La Stampa expressed their indignation at the serious attacks from the Ministry of defense of Russia on the newspaper and personally to the journalist Jacopo Iacoboni. In recent days, a colleague has published a number of articles that are questionable for present purposes, contingent, arrived from Russia to help Italy to an emergency situation with coronavirus. The journalist doubts the sincerity of Russia’s assistance are supported and political sources, military and intelligence experts.

The present intimidation of journalists from the Russian Federation confirms the operation of the instruments by which Russia controls information. Or attempt to export these methods to other countries, in Italy and Europe, are unacceptable,” the statement said.

Reporters noted that this case can be a serious precedent if will remain without reaction of the Italian government, and that Russia must apologize for the pressure on the publication.

Recall that La Stampa on arrival of Russian humanitarian aid has published an article that 80% of Russian supplies, according to interlocutors of the edition, “is absolutely useless or marginally useful” for Italy in the fight against COVID-19.

The article also emphasize on the fact that all arrivals are military specialists, and the operation is coordinated by the Ministry of defense of Russia, and not the Ministry of health.

Previously, the press Secretary of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said that the assistance that Russia provides Italy to combat the coronavirus, is not part of the attempts to gain support in Rome for the lifting of EU sanctions.