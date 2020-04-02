Italian nurse killed his girlfriend, a doctor, deciding that it gave him coronavirus (photo)

In Italy, which is leading in the number of infections with coronavirus in Europe, nurse Antonio De Pace has strangled his 27-year-old girl-doctor Lauren Quaranta. He called the police to the scene, saying that he killed Lauren because she “gave him coronavirus”. The police arrived found the 28-year-old Antonio on the floor in blood — he tried to slit his wrists. The boy was taken to the hospital in Messina in Sicily, where they worked with Lorena and her colleagues saved his life.

As informs edition Daily Mail, the tests showed that neither Lorena nor Antonio are infected COVID-19 was not.

A few days before his death, Quaranto census in social networks a message about the death of 41 Italian physician. And wrote that the situation in hospitals is unacceptable, as doctors do not have enough PPE. “We must show responsibility and love of life as ever,” she wrote.

And Antonio a few weeks ago was admired in the social networks of his beloved and her selfless work. “I wish you to continue to follow his dream. Always live the life you imagined” — he wrote.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in the country exceeds 13 000 people.

