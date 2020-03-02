The coronavirus, which is trying to flee the inhabitants of the occupied Sevastopol, grabs all new members: on Sunday, March 1, the first cases of infection Covid-19 confirmed in the Czech Republic and the Dominican Republic.

So, in the Czech Republic, according to the Minister of health Adam vojtěch, three patients found “mild symptoms” COVID-19. The official quoted by Reuters.

According to Adalbert, one of the patients returned to Prague after his training in one of the universities in Italy; the second, an American who studied in Milan; and the third for his vacation at a ski resort in Italy.

Now, two patients are in Prague, one in ústí nad Labem.

In the Dominican Republic coronavirus detected in humans who had previously arrived in the country from Italy with no symptoms of infection. This writes the newspaper Listin Diario.

It is reported that the infected is a citizen of Italy, at the moment he is in a military hospital ramón de Lara, located in the East of the country. There is also another foreigner — a French citizen with suspected infection with coronavirus. The diagnosis is not yet confirmed.

Also the first confirmed cases of coronavirus identified in Armenia (ill — 29-year-old man who recently arrived from Tehran with his wife) and Ecuador (infected 70-year-old tourist, she is now in intensive care in critical condition).

Recall that the outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, the Chinese authorities said at the end of December 2019. The causative agent was a new type of coronavirus — nCoV 2019. It is transmitted from person to person, the incubation period lasts from 2 to 12 days. As of 1 March, the world was 86 986 laboratory-confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus, of which 2 979 — lethal. Recovered in 42 294 the human.

