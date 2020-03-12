Italian woman is forced to live with the deceased husband because of the coronavirus

In Italy, a woman forced to live with the body of her husband, who died of coronavirus, since she can’t leave the house because of the quarantine. This was stated by the mayor Borgata Santo Spirito Giancarlo Canepa, reports CNN.

“The woman was unable to leave his house, where the corpse of her husband, due to quarantine restrictions. The man who previously received a positive test result for coronavirus, died on Monday, March 9, at 2:00 am local time”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that, according to the quarantine Protocol, nobody could approach the body.

“Yes, it’s true, she’s still there with the body, and we will not be able to pick it up until Wednesday morning,” said Giancarlo Canepa. He also added that the man refused hospitalization, which led to such a situation.

“Now the most important to think about this lady stayed alone with the body of her husband. No one can come close to help her and comfort her. I hope this will be resolved quickly Our thoughts are with her and what she’s going through”, – the newspaper quotes the words of a neighbor of the injured woman.